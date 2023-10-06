Lincoln Bold plans on hold until interest rates fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Bold project promised a new feature in the Star City’s skyline, but because of high interest rates, the more than $100 million plan will have to wait for more favorable financial winds.

Two lonely cones are the only things left standing on the corner of 9th and P streets. It’s where Melichar’s 66 used to welcome visitors to the Haymarket for decades and where 9 Lincoln Park is meant to go.

That condo and apartment high-rise was set to climb the sky to become Lincoln’s second-tallest building, but now, the only thing up in the air is the project’s timeline.

“We’re going to just have a little waiting game dealing with interest rates,” said Steve Glenn, a lead Lincoln Bold developer. “We need to see about a 2% decrease before we can see the green light.”

Glenn said interest rates have doubled.

“On a project this size, it means that’s an additional cost of $4 to $5 million a year in interest rates,” Glenn said.

Glenn said the price of things like steel and concrete would moderate over the next six to 12 months. If they don’t, the Lincoln Bold blueprint could dramatically change.

“If we’d have to go to a complete lumber building, that couldn’t be built as high,” Glenn said. “A lumber building might only be 13 stories tall.”

Glenn said project leaders are also considering reducing the amount of commercial space, a response to the growing demand to work from home.

For now, the lot, now with a seal of approval from an environmental study, will remain dirt-filled and dormant.

“Today’s financial situation with interest rates and inflationary costs is going to effect everybody,” Glenn said. “It’s not just us, so we’re hopeful, and we’re very optimistic that the future is still bright for Lincoln Bold.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.