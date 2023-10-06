Lincoln trio advances to State Softball Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Pius X each secured a bid into the 2023 NSAA State Softball Tournament on Thursday. Trio of Lincoln all captured district titles on a beautiful afternoon across the area.

Lincoln East slugged its way to the A-4 crown with a 5 home run performance. Lincoln Southwest, meanwhile, rallied back from a 3-run deficit, and Lincoln Pius X won its third straight 1-run game.

The 2023 NSAA State Softball Tournament begins on Wednesday in Hastings.

Click on the video above to see Thursday’s district softball highlights!

