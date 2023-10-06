Man arrested after stealing $7,800 from downtown Lincoln gas station, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man accused of stealing a bank bag with money from a downtown Lincoln gas station was arrested early Friday morning.

Lincoln Police were called to the U-Stop near North 17th and Q Streets around 10:10 a.m. on the report of a theft.

The U-Stop manager told officers she left a bank bag with $7,800 in cash inside, on a desk inside the office, and briefly left the office with the door partially open. She said the bag was missing when she returned.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, later identified as Marvin Gardner, 60, take the bag from the office, LPD said.

Officers contacted Gardner Friday at 1:10 a.m. near 17th and L Streets where he was arrested and lodged for theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.