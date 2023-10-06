Nebraska Cornhuskers defeat Illinois Fighting Illini, 20-7

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, 20-7

Nebraska held Illinois scoreless in the first quarter, marking the fourth time in six games the Huskers have blanked the opponent in the opening quarter. NU has shut out the opponent in the first quarter in all three road games.

In its last five games against Big Ten West opponents, Nebraska has allowed only 10 first-half points. The Huskers shut out Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa in the first half in their final three divisional games in 2022 and at Minnesota in this year’s season opener, the Huskers limited the Gophers to three points.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had a 25-yard TD run in the second quarter, marking his fifth run of at least 20 yards this season.

Nebraska’s 14-play touchdown drive in the second quarter matched Nebraska’s longest of the season in terms of plays. The Huskers had a 14-play TD drive against Northern Illinois.

The Huskers had two first-half drives covering at least 6:30 on the clock. Nebraska has four drives this season of 6:30 or more.

Receiver Ty Hahn had a 21-yard reception on a Nebraska scoring drive in the second quarter, marking his first career reception.

True freshman Malachi Coleman had a 5-yard reception in the second quarter, good for his first career reception.

Receiver Marcus Washington had a 38-yard reception in the first quarter before being injured. His 38-yard catch pushed his career receiving yardage total to 1,012 yards.

Senior cornerback Quinton Newsome made his 30th consecutive start in tonight’s game.

Linebacker John Bullock had a 4-yard sack in the second quarter, marking his first career sack.

Defensive end Jimari Butler had 1.5 sacks in the second quarter. He had a total of two career sacks entering the game.

Friday’s game captains were DE Jimari Butler, TE Thomas Fidone, CB Tommi Hill and WR Marcus Washington.

