One inmate killed in fire at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

Jesse Spencer, 27, was killed in a fire at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Thursday.
Jesse Spencer, 27, was killed in a fire at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Thursday.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One inmate is dead following a fire at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on Thursday.

An inmate, Jesse Spencer, 27, was found unresponsive inside his cell after he and four other inmates reportedly intentionally set fires inside of their cells on a housing unit around 6 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said in a release.

NDCS said staff members, including members of the facility’s Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded immediately. Inmates in the affected cells initially refused staff directives, but three inmates then complied and were escorted out. Two others, including Spencer, continued to refuse, NDCS said.

Staff members found Spencer lying in his cell and attempted life-saving efforts, but he could not be revived.

NDCS said staff extinguished the fires by the time local fire crews arrived at TSCI. No other housing units were impacted and no other inmates required medical attention. Two staff members were examined at the hospital for non-serious medical situations related to the incident.

Spencer’s sentence began on September 18, 2014. He was serving just over 12 years to 20 years on charges that included second degree assault, assault by a confined person, theft, terroristic threats and criminal mischief out of Gage, Johnson and Lancaster counties.

Currently, TSCI remains on modified operations while the incident is being investigated.

