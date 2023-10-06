One of seven people convicted in conspiracy to defraud Nebraska inmate

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of seven people tied to a conspiracy to defraud a Nebraska prison inmate who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease has been sentenced.

Sherry Will pleaded no contest Thursday in Douglas County District Court to criminal conspiracy, one of three charges against her. She had additionally been charged last year with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft by deception (over $5,000).

After waiving her right to a pre-sentence investigation, Douglas County District Court Judge Todd Engleman sentenced Will to four years’ probation.

The case came to light in 2021 when some inmates at Community Corrections Center-Omaha warned staff that the victim, a 71-year-old male, was being manipulated to transfer money out of his accounts as his mental health was in decline. 6 News has elected not to identify him.

It was only then that it was determined he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Five of the seven suspects were fellow inmates. They managed to funnel nearly $11,000 from the man and deposited the money into Will’s own account.

