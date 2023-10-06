A special gathering spot in Dawson County

EDDYVILLE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Eddyville Community Center was constructed in 1935, and it continues to serve the community today.

Barb Burr and her husband Dave are caretakers for the building. She said it was built by all-volunteer labor. “It was built at a cost of $5,500, with old lumber,” Barb said. “The designer was Leo Conroy. He was the man who designed the unique archway of the beams.” The beams curve, which local residents say allows for good acoustics. “The beams are made out of one-by-fours, and they were shaped and curved and bolted together to make the big beams,” Dave said. “You would bend the first one, and then keep bending them, and they used clamps and put the bolts through to keep them there.”

The wood used in here was donated by locals at the time of the building’s construction. Both Barb and Dave say the building was a great place for basketball. “Dave and I were in the last class to graduate in 1964 from Eddyville,” Barb said. “His dad played on the first basketball team to play in here in 1936.” Eddyville consolidated with Sumner and Miller. “After 1964 when the schools consolidated, they used to have elementary classes here at Eddyville,” Barb said. Eventually, the school system centralized in Sumner, and the old school building in Eddyville was torn down. But this auditorium survived the test of time. “The school sold it back to the town in 1990, so that’s when it became the community center,” Barb said.

The school in Eddyville may be gone, but memories of high school sports and activities still linger in the community center. “There were several district basketball games here after it was built,” Dave said. “It was one of the biggest gyms in the Wood River Valley.”

Several weddings have been held at the center. “I see about renting it out,” Barb said. “It gets used for several different things.” Barb and Dave said prom has been held here in the past for Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School. The community has enjoyed using this building, too. “We did a dinner theater here since 1981,” Barb said. “We did a lot of melodramas, with local talent. We did this until 2019, and we had a play ready to go, but because of COVID, we weren’t able to do it, and we still haven’t done it. I have hopes we can do it again. We still have the stage set up. So everything is ready to go if I can get my actors back in it.”

The center’s caretakers say some buildings in Eddyville have been torn town over the years, but they are glad to see that this building has managed to remain standing and play a continued role in local events. “There’s a lot of times you think you are doing way too much work for as much as (the building is) being used, but it’s a pretty unique building,” Dave said. “People who come here for the first time, they are amazed. They keep looking at the beams in the ceiling and stuff. It’s unique to have.”

