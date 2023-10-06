Sports Overtime: Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 6)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 7 of the 2023 high school football season. Watch highlights in the video player above.

FINAL SCORES:

Hampton 77, Heartland Lutheran 20

Shelby-Rising City 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)

Wynot 1, Osmond 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Aurora VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: St. Mary’s VS Ainsworth

@ Alma: Hi-Line VS Alma

@ Anselmo-Merna: Hyannis VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Overton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Aquinas Catholic: Archbishop Bergan VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Southern Valley VS Arapahoe

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Boys Town VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Axtell: Deshler VS Axtell

@ BDS : Diller-Odell VS BDS

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Stanton VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Banner County: Garden County VS Banner County

@ Bayard: Cambridge VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Crete VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Bellevue West VS Bellevue East

@ Bertrand: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Louisville VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Kenesaw VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: ONeill VS Boone Central

@ Boyd County: CWC VS Boyd County

@ Brady: Southwest VS Brady

@ Burwell: Central Valley VS Burwell

@ Cedar Catholic: Battle Creek VS Cedar Catholic

@ Chadron: Ogallala VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Mitchell VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Cross County VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Cody-Kilgore: Sioux County VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus: Millard South VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Conestoga

@ Crofton: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Crofton

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Gibbon VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Douglas County West: Columbus Lakeview VS Douglas County West

@ EMF: Johnson County Central VS EMF

@ Elkhorn High : Blair VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn South: Grand Island VS Elkhorn South

@ Elkhorn Valley: Lutheran High Northeast VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Falls City: Lincoln Christian VS Falls City

@ Fort Calhoun: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Fort Calhoun

@ Freeman: Thayer Central VS Freeman

@ Fullerton: Giltner VS Fullerton

@ Gering: Northwest VS Gering

@ Gothenburg: Holdrege VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Fillmore Central VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna: Papillion-LaVista South VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Norris VS Gross Catholic

@ Harvard: Franklin VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Wood River VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: Scottsbluff VS Hastings

@ Hay Springs: Crawford VS Hay Springs

@ Heartland: Sandy Creek VS Heartland

@ High Plains Community: Osceola VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Dundy County Stratton VS Hitchcock County

@ Homer: Wakefield VS Homer

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: East Butler VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Johnson-Brock: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney: Omaha Westside VS Kearney

@ Kimball: Hemingford VS Kimball

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Hartington-Newcastle VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Silver Lake VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lewiston: Dorchester VS Lewiston

@ Leyton: Sandhills/Thedford VS Leyton

@ Lincoln High: Lincoln East VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Malcolm VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Northwest: Lexington VS Lincoln Northwest

@ Lincoln Southeast: Millard West VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): North Bend Central VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Loomis: Medicine Valley VS Loomis

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Pender VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ McCook: Alliance VS McCook

@ McCool Junction: Superior VS McCool Junction

@ Milford: Tri County VS Milford

@ Minden: Broken Bow VS Minden

@ Morrill: Bridgeport VS Morrill

@ Neligh-Oakdale: North Central VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: EPPJ VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Ponca VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norfolk: Lincoln North Star VS Norfolk

@ North Platte: Lincoln Northeast VS North Platte

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Burke VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Mead VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha South VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Westview: Bennington VS Omaha Westview

@ Ord: Kearney Catholic VS Ord

@ Palmer: Nebraska Lutheran VS Palmer

@ Palmyra: Southern VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Central VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Meridian VS Parkview Christian

@ Pawnee City: Sterling VS Pawnee City

@ Paxton: Wallace VS Paxton

@ Pierce: Central City VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Summerland VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Omaha Concordia VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Omaha Buena Vista VS Plattsmouth

@ Potter-Dix: Creek Valley VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Ralston

@ Ravenna: Arcadia-Loup City VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Nebraska City VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Red Cloud

@ Santee: Stuart VS Santee

@ Schuyler: Arlington VS Schuyler

@ Sidney: Cozad VS Sidney

@ South Loup: Mullen VS South Loup

@ South Platte: Minatare VS South Platte

@ St. Paul: Fairbury VS St. Paul

@ Sutton: Nebraska Christian VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Auburn VS Syracuse

@ Tekamah-Herman: Oakland-Craig VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Twin Loup: Elm Creek VS Twin Loup

@ Twin River: Madison VS Twin River

@ Valentine: Hershey VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Scotus Central Catholic VS Wahoo

@ Walthill: Humphrey St. Francis VS Walthill

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Arthur County VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Bloomfield VS Wausa

@ Waverly: Gretna East VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Elmwood-Murdock VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Gordon-Rushville VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: Wayne VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Centennial VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Shelton VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winside: Howells-Dodge VS Winside

@ Wisner-Pilger: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Wisner-Pilger

@ York: Seward VS York

@ Yutan: David City VS Yutan

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nebraska at Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers take on Illinois Fighting Illini

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska returns to the road on Friday night when the Huskers travel to Illinois for a Big Ten West battle. The matchup between Nebraska and the Fighting Illini will kick off at 7 p.m. at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Sports

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Tominaga Named Preseason All-Big Ten

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska senior guard Keisei Tominaga was honored Friday morning, as the Big Ten Conference announced its preseason All-Big Ten team.

Sports

Hampton lineman Kyler Luebbe celebrates a touchdown reception during the Hawks' win over...

H.S. Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Oct. 5)

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Watch highlights and view scores from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska.

Sports

Watch highlights of Lincoln Lutheran's sweep over Archbishop Bergan at the Centennial...

HSVB: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archbishop Bergan

Updated: 18 hours ago
Watch highlights of Lincoln Lutheran's sweep over Archbishop Bergan at the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Latest News

Sports

Lincoln East softball players receive the plaque for winning the District A-4 championship.

Lincoln trio advances to State Softball Tournament

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Pius X advanced to the NSAA State Softball tournament by winning district championships.

News

Watch highlights of Thursday's high school softball district finals, including wins by Lincoln...

H.S. Softball District Finals (Thurs, Oct. 5)

Updated: 18 hours ago
Watch highlights of Thursday's high school softball district finals, including wins by Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest.

News

Watch highlights from Thursday's high school football games, including wins by Lincoln...

H.S. Football Highlights (Thurs, Oct. 5)

Updated: 18 hours ago
Watch highlights from Thursday's high school football games, including wins by Lincoln Southwest and Hampton.

Sports

Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook and head women’s basketball coach Amy Williams have...

Mendelson finds balance as two-sport athlete

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Maggie Mendelson says she’s focused on volleyball right now. But she’s also finding time to keep her basketball skills sharp.

Sports

The dual-sport athlete at Nebraska practices her shooting multiple times per week, while also...

Mendelson finds balance as two-sport athlete

Updated: 22 hours ago
The dual-sport athlete at Nebraska practices her shooting multiple times per week, while also maintaining her responsibilities with the Huskers’ 2nd-ranked volleyball program.

News

Memorial Stadium

Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kendall Lanier
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the $450 million renovation to Memorial Stadium at its meeting Thursday with a unanimous vote of 8-0.