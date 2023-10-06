Students suffer minor injuries following Gage County crash involving school bus

Crash involving school bus from Freeman Public Schools on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Crash involving school bus from Freeman Public Schools on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.(Gage County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV in Gage County.

The sheriff’s office was called to the intersection of South 96th and East Aspen roads in rural Firth before 4 p.m. Thursday on the report of a crash.

The school bus from Freeman Public Schools was westbound on East Aspen Road with the driver dropping off students after school. The bus driver stopped at the intersection, checked for traffic and then proceeded through the intersection.

As the school bus was in the intersection, the sheriff’s office said a white SUV driven by a juvenile male from rural Firth came over the hill to the south and struck the middle of the school bus.

The intersection is located in a small dell, with northbound and southbound traffic coming down to the intersection from the crest of the hill.

Some of the students on the school bus suffered minor injuries from the crash and were treated and released at the scene by paramedics from Adams Fire and Rescue. The sheriff’s office said the school bus was not equipped with seatbelts.

Staff from Freeman Public Schools were on scene and in coordination with the sheriff’s office and paramedics, conducted a reunification of the students with their parents or guardians.

GCSO said speed and alcohol use were not a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation.

