Tominaga Named Preseason All-Big Ten

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska senior guard Keisei Tominaga was honored Friday morning, as the Big Ten Conference announced its preseason All-Big Ten team.

Tominaga was one of 10 players selected by a vote of media that cover Big Ten basketball. He becomes just the third Husker to be named preseason All-Big Ten since Nebraska joined the conference in 2011-12, joining James Palmer Jr. (2018) and Terran Petteway (2014).

The 10-member team included four unanimous selections: Terrence Shannon (Illinois), Jahmir Young (Maryland), Boo Buie (Northwestern) and Zach Edey (Purdue). Edey, the reigning national player of the year, was tabbed as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

Last season, Tominaga helped the Husker post their best conference record since 2017-18, as Nebraska finished 9-11 in a league which sent 11 of its 14 teams to postseason play.

He averaged 13.1 points per game on 53 percent shooting, including 40 percent from 3-point range, while appearing in all 32 contests.  Tominaga led the Huskers in 3-pointers with 66 and was of only six players nationally to average double figures and shoot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the foul line.

During Big Ten play, he led NU in scoring at 14.2 ppg to rank 15th in the conference while also ranking among Big Ten leaders in field goal percentage (.512, seventh) and 3-pointers per game (2.3, sixth) as he shot 41 percent from beyond the arc. He had seven of his nine 20-point games during Big Ten contests, including a career-high 30-point effort against Penn State, and added 23 points in NU’s loss to Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskers open the 2023-24 season with an exhibition game against Doane on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. before regular-season action commences against Lindenwood on Monday, Nov. 6. Season tickets and Starting 5 Mini Plans are available for purchase by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets.

2023-24 Media Big Ten Preseason All-Big Ten Team

*Terrence Shannon Jr., ILL 

Julian Reese, MD

*Jahmir Young, MD (Unanimous)

Dawson Garcia, MINN

A.J. Hoggard, MSU

Tyson Walker, MSU

Keisei Tominaga, NEB

*Boo Buie, NU

*Zach Edey, PUR

Clifford Omoruyi, RUT

* – Unanimous selections

