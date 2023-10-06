Two critically injured after crash in Cass County on Thursday

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people have critical injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County Thursday morning.

In a press release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 1, about a mile south of Elmwood.

The sheriff’s office states that a semi, owned by NIM Transportation LLC, was facing northbound on the highway and trying to back into a parking lot to make a delivery. CCSO says that’s when a sliver Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 35-year-old Wessly Bogenreif, was southbound on Highway 1 and crashed into the semi’s trailer.

“A third vehicle, a blue Ford Escort driven by [67-year-old] Murray Petersen was also southbound and collided with both the semi and Grand Prix,” authorities stated in the release.

Both car drivers were taken to Bryan West in Lincoln with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Both Elmwood and Eagle Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

