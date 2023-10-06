Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For This Weekend

(Madison Pitsch)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two no cost, drive-through household hazardous waste collection events in October.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, October 6, 2 to 6 p.m. – Raymond Fire Station, 4210 W. Raymond Road, Raymond
  • Saturday, October 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov and use the “What Bin Does It Go In?” search tool.

Business waste is not handled at these events. Information about business waste is available at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8002.

For additional information visit haztogo.com or call 402-441-8021.

