Woman sentenced up to 12 years in prison for role in shooting, killing of Lincoln man in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court for her role in the shooting and killing of a Lincoln man that she had lived with -- during a robbery back in 2021.

Anna Feilen, 20, was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. She had previously pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

In 2021, Deontae Rush, 27, fired the shot that killed James Shekie, 33, during a break-in and robbery of Shekie’s north Lincoln home in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2021.

The robbery was an attempt to steal drugs from the home.

Court documents indicated that Rush was Feilen’s ex-boyfriend.

Facebook messages between Feilen and Moten revealed their plan to steal several pounds of weed from the trailer home where Feilen and Shekie lived.

Shekie’s roommate, Feilen, and her brother, Marques Moten, were also arrested in connection to the case. Moten was sentenced last month to 35-45 years in prison -- also on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Rush was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year after being found guilty of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony back in November of 2022.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.