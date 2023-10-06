Woman sentenced up to 12 years in prison for role in shooting, killing of Lincoln man in 2021

Anna Feilen.
Anna Feilen.(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court for her role in the shooting and killing of a Lincoln man that she had lived with -- during a robbery back in 2021.

Anna Feilen, 20, was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. She had previously pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

In 2021, Deontae Rush, 27, fired the shot that killed James Shekie, 33, during a break-in and robbery of Shekie’s north Lincoln home in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2021.

The robbery was an attempt to steal drugs from the home.

Court documents indicated that Rush was Feilen’s ex-boyfriend.

Facebook messages between Feilen and Moten revealed their plan to steal several pounds of weed from the trailer home where Feilen and Shekie lived.

Shekie’s roommate, Feilen, and her brother, Marques Moten, were also arrested in connection to the case. Moten was sentenced last month to 35-45 years in prison -- also on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Rush was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year after being found guilty of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony back in November of 2022.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in northwest...
Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash
The scene of a motorcycle crash at 25th & Randolph Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after bad crash at 25th & Randolph
Nebraska State Patrol investigating triple-fatality crash in northwest Nebraska
Driver crashes into U-Stop
Driver crashes into west Lincoln gas station
Constellation Studio
Man arrested for breaking windows of two downtown Lincoln businesses, police say

Latest News

Several emergency crews were on the scene of a crash near Lincoln High School on Thursday, Oct....
Driver crashes stolen car into pole near Lincoln High School
It’s unclear if anyone in the car was injured, but paramedics were on the scene.
Driver crashes stolen car into pole near Lincoln High School
Lincoln CHI Health clinics offering drive-up flu shots
CHI Health Clinics in Lincoln will be providing quick and convenient drive-up flu shots...
Lincoln CHI Health clinics offering drive-up flu shots