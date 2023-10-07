‘Husker DogFest’ makes its return after four-year break

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker DogFest made its return on Saturday after a few years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dog lovers had the chance to learn more about their furry friends from researchers, shop from dog-focused businesses and see a police K-9 unit demonstration.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Psychology and Center for Brain, Biology and Behavior hosted the fun event while also showcasing their findings on our pet’s impulsiveness, and even took DNA swabs of dogs at today’s event to see how genetics play into their behavior.

“We’re actually collecting DNA samples from dogs today at DogFest,” said Jeff Stevens, a psychology professor at UNL. “Folks can bring their dogs in and we just do a little cheek swab, collect some cells, send it off, measure some of their genes, and kind of map that back to the dog’s impulsivity.”

The annual event went on hiatus after 2019 because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which allowed the department to conduct more research during those four years for them to showcase on Saturday.

