Sunday Forecast: Seasonal and breezy end to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will cause temperatures to return to the 70s for Sunday. However, seasonal conditions will be short lived due to a dry cold front moving through Sunday afternoon... resulting in cooler conditions by Monday.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny, pleasant and near seasonal day with a slight breeze. We’ll start off the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to the lower to mid 40s but by the afternoon you can expect highs to reach the upper 60s to upper 70s. High temperatures will be warmer due to the warm front but the cold front in the afternoon will cause winds to shift to the north/northwest between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will remain mostly clear with a few passing clouds in the east Sunday night and into Monday. Low temperatures will be cooler than Sunday morning lows due to the passing of the cold front. Low temperatures fall back mainly into the mid 30s to upper 30s for majority of the 1011 region, southeastern areas will remain in the lower 40s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

While still having lots of sunshine, Monday will be when we feel the effects of Sunday’s cold front. High temperatures will only reach the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures return to the 70s Tuesday & Wednesday, but changes will occur on Wednesday as a low pressure system enters the 1011 region. The low pressure system will bring cooling temperatures, breezy conditions along with rain & storm chances throughout the remainder of the work week.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

