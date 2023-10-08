Family escapes home fire in south Beatrice, early Saturday

By Doug Kennedy
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Occupants of a southeast Nebraska home escaped an early Saturday morning house fire.

Beatrice Firefighters were sent to 1123 South 6th, a house about a mile from the fire headquarters, at about 3:30 a.m.  Arriving firefighters and police officers observed flames coming from a front bedroom of the home.

The house is along the west side of what is U.S. Highway 77, between the Rolla Rena Skate Center and Biggs’ Bar.  Firefighters tapped nearby hydrants to fight the blaze and several firefighters were on scene.  Electric and gas company crews were called to the scene to shut off power.

Firefighters had the flames extinguished in about fifteen minutes.  There was significant damage to the front of the home.  Two lanes of the highway were closed down in the area as firefighters were on scene.  Officials were contacting Red Cross officials to assist the family who lives at the home.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

