Lincoln boy with cancer gets Lego-themed makeover

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln boy who’s spent much of 2023 in and out of the hospital got a very special surprise from two groups in Nebraska. They heard about 8-year-old Dax’s story and his cancer diagnosis, and decided to try to bring some light into his life by transforming his bedroom into a Lego paradise.

Through all the ups and downs, Shalee Stumpf said her son is a warrior.

“I think he handles it better than what I at 31 years old would do,” Shalee said.

Dax was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer where a certain white blood cell grows abnormally in part of the body’s immune system.

For his mom, she said his illness has taken away special moments for Dax, including receiving the news of his diagnosis on his last birthday.

“He got to take a helicopter ride on his 8th birthday to the hospital,” Shalee said.

She still can’t really comprehend the diagnosis, all this time later.

“Like no one ever wants to see that C-word, or hear that C-word and have it like related to you,” Shalee said.

That’s where Special Spaces comes in. They’re a volunteer organization whose mission is to give kids dealing with cancer a room with a fresh new look.

With the help of Northwestern Mutual, they learned about Dax’s story.

“When we talked to Dax here,” said Ronnie Thomas, Special Spaces Nebraska director. “Dax said that he loved Legos and he loves building Legos -- and he’s going through cancer treatment and so that’s one thing that gives him peace.

So crews started at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and began tearing apart Dax’s old room, transforming it into what they call a Lego Paradise while Dax and his family went to the Zoo in Omaha.

To make it even better, he had no idea what was in store.

Dax said he loved the room, and his mom knows how much he needed something like this.

“He didn’t really get to have like a summer like kids being able to ‘oh lets go play at the park’ ‘let’s go do this’ all kinds of crazy things like he never got to do that,” said Shalee.

This new room represents a start for him and his family.

“I think for him it’s just kind of a whole like thing like lifted off of him and just being a kid again,” Shalee said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.