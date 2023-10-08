Nebraska’s fourth official Indigenous Peoples Day to be filled with song, dance, dinners

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The Legislature in 2020 voted to designate the second Monday of October as “Indigenous Peoples Day” in Nebraska, joining it with Columbus Day.

It is also an official federal holiday honoring America’s first inhabitants.

Steve Laravie Jr., the executive director of the Indian Center in Lincoln, said the commemoration is “one day in the many” dedicated to honoring the descendants of tribal peoples.

“Our existence depends upon how we live and honor those before us and those who will inherit the Earth from us,” said Laravie, who is Isanti Dakota and Ponca.

Several events are scheduled Monday at the Indian Center, at 1100 Military Road in Lincoln, and at the East Campus Student Union of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition, an annual banquet hosted by the Chief Standing Bear Project is planned Monday night.

Events Monday in Lincoln are scheduled at:

7:30 a.m. sunrise ceremony at the Indian Center

8:30 a.m. opening prayer, speakers, drums and dancers at the Nebraska State Capitol

11 a.m. gourd dance at the UNL East Campus Union

1 p.m. grand entrance for a powwow at the UNL East Campus until 5 p.m.

6 p.m. community meal catered by Anthony Warrior of Warriors’ Palate Catering and Consultation, Indian Center

6-8 p.m. banquet for Chief Standing Bear Project at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. State Sen. Tom Brewer, who represents north-central Nebraska, will be honored.

