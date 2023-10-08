Nebraska’s fourth official Indigenous Peoples Day to be filled with song, dance, dinners

Indigenous Peoples Day in Nebraska on Monday will include music and dance. Pictured here are...
Indigenous Peoples Day in Nebraska on Monday will include music and dance. Pictured here are Jesse Hinman, left, and Doug Esau, both of Omaha, performing a Ponca song about Chief Standing Bear during a dedication ceremony last year renaming a state office building after the renowned chief.(Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)
By Paul Hammel
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The Legislature in 2020 voted to designate the second Monday of October as “Indigenous Peoples Day” in Nebraska, joining it with Columbus Day.

It is also an official federal holiday honoring America’s first inhabitants.

Steve Laravie Jr., the executive director of the Indian Center in Lincoln, said the commemoration is “one day in the many” dedicated to honoring the descendants of tribal peoples.

“Our existence depends upon how we live and honor those before us and those who will inherit the Earth from us,” said Laravie, who is Isanti Dakota and Ponca.

Several events are scheduled Monday at the Indian Center, at 1100 Military Road in Lincoln, and at the East Campus Student Union of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition, an annual banquet hosted by the Chief Standing Bear Project is planned Monday night.

Events Monday in Lincoln are scheduled at:

  • 7:30 a.m. sunrise ceremony at the Indian Center
  • 8:30 a.m. opening prayer, speakers, drums and dancers at the Nebraska State Capitol
  • 11 a.m. gourd dance at the UNL East Campus Union
  • 1 p.m. grand entrance for a powwow at the UNL East Campus until 5 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. community meal catered by Anthony Warrior of Warriors’ Palate Catering and Consultation, Indian Center
  • 6-8 p.m. banquet for Chief Standing Bear Project at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. State Sen. Tom Brewer, who represents north-central Nebraska, will be honored.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s Week 7 of the 2023 high school football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 6)
Nebraska at Illinois
Two TD’s in 10 seconds lifts Nebraska past Illinois
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road...
Lincoln man booked after leading Omaha officers on ambulance chase facing several charges
Carl Ruskamp
Nebraska man facing murder charge after allegedly killing father
Jesse Spencer, 27, was killed in a fire at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on Thursday.
One inmate killed in fire at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

Latest News

Highlights and scores from Saturday's High School Softball games in Nebraska.
H.S. Softball in Nebraska (Oct. 8, 2023)
Dog lovers had the chance to learn more about their furry friends from researchers at the event.
‘Husker DogFest’ makes its return after four-year break
Occupants of a southeast Nebraska home escaped an early Saturday morning house fire.
SCENE VIDEO: Family escapes home fire in south Beatrice, early Saturday
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire