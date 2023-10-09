Alcohol stolen, employee punched following robbery at southwest Lincoln gas station

(KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after alcohol was stolen and an employee was punched at a southwest Lincoln gas station early Sunday.

Officers were called to Casey’s near S Folsom and West A Streets around 4:30 a.m. on the report of a robbery.

A Casey’s employee reported that a man entered the the store and stole a display of shooter-sized alcohol bottles and then left. The employee said he followed the suspect from the store and was confronted by an additional four to five males waiting in a nearby vehicle.

The employee told officers he was punched and knocked to the ground before going back into the store.

LPD said inventory is being completed to determine the number of bottles that were stolen.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Desperate people dig out dead and injured from Afghanistan earthquakes that killed at least 2,000
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Occupants of a southeast Nebraska home escaped an early Saturday morning house fire.
Family escapes home fire in south Beatrice, early Saturday
A Lincoln boy who’s spent much of 2023 in and out of the Hospital got a very special surprise...
Lincoln boy with cancer gets Lego-themed makeover

Latest News

Police LIghts
Man steals $10,000+ worth of jewelry in robbery at Gateway Mall
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Cool and quiet
Experts say now is the time to be getting your home ready for winter temperatures by covering...
Getting your home ready for cold weather
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!