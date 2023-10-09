Alcohol stolen, employee punched following robbery at southwest Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after alcohol was stolen and an employee was punched at a southwest Lincoln gas station early Sunday.

Officers were called to Casey’s near S Folsom and West A Streets around 4:30 a.m. on the report of a robbery.

A Casey’s employee reported that a man entered the the store and stole a display of shooter-sized alcohol bottles and then left. The employee said he followed the suspect from the store and was confronted by an additional four to five males waiting in a nearby vehicle.

The employee told officers he was punched and knocked to the ground before going back into the store.

LPD said inventory is being completed to determine the number of bottles that were stolen.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

