Athlete of the Week: Kooper Barnes
By Chase Matteson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The “Wildcard” dual-threat of the Lincoln East Softball team, Kooper Barnes, is the 1011NOW Athlete of the Week. In the Spartans Class A-4 district final against Elkhorn South, Barnes pitched a complete game with 5 strikeouts with also hitting 2 homeruns at the plate.

“I just like to have fun... it’s hard when you are playing the sport that you love it’s hard not to have fun... so I really like the fun aspect of everything,” Kooper Barnes said.

Lincoln East now faces Lincoln Southwest in the first round of the state playoff on Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. East finished the season 29-7 and hopes to make a far run in the playoffs. Barnes is a senior and committed to South Alabama for softball.

“We would like to refer to her as the wildcard... she’s the life of the team... she’s just all around a really good player,” Lance Kingery, Lincoln East Head Softball Coach, said.

