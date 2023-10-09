Celebrating 45 years of consignment finds

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Second Closet in Seward is turning 45 years old this year, and store’s owner is excited to celebrate with the community.

We caught up with Tammy Mackie to talk about her business.

“We have been in the Seward community since 1978,” Mackie said. “It started above a Coast to Coast store, then moved to the ground floor of that building, then moved to a grocery store building. Finally, we moved back downtown in 1991, and we’ve been here ever since.”

“We are a consignment store,” Mackie said. “We are about 90% consignment. We have people bring their clothing and accessories to sell, and then they get a portion and we get a portion. We also carry some new items. We have Heritage Falls candles, which are made here in Nebraska. We carry several lines of jewelry and purses. I carry boutique clothing for plus-size ladies, as it’s harder to find these sizes in the area.”

There is a home décor corner in the store called “Wendy’s Premier Design”, and it features interior design items and furniture. It gives customers another reason to keep coming back. People may not realize the store not only has a main level, but a basement level as well.

“We are also one of the only consignment stores I know that carries infant clothing through adult clothing. We have vintage clothing, we have juniors, we have men’s, women’s, we have it all.”

“What I was told about the history of the building is, it used to be a vacant lot here,” Mackie said. “This, and where the old bakery building is on the west side of the square, were both vacant lots. This used to be where business owners parked their horses and carriages. So, if you look, we are the only one-story building on the block because this lot was filled in later.”

The store building housed many other businesses through the years, before it became The Second Closet in 1991.

“We have multiple generations who have grown up on The Second Closet,” Mackie said. “It’s a great way to recycle clothing. You can bring it in here, consign it, and earn some money. If an item doesn’t sell, it’s donated to charity, and most of our donations go to the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk. We have also helped families who need clothes after a house fire. We’ve donated clothing for funerals. We are here to serve the community.”

Mackie says the actual anniversary date is October 10. But the store will have a celebration on Oct.12, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. There will be refreshments at the store, along with prizes and in-store specials. Be sure to check it out!

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.