Douglas County Health Department warning of kitten infected with rabies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is asking the public to take extra care around stray animals -- a stray kitten in the county was found to have rabies.

DCHD said there were ten people possibly exposed; they have all begun treatment. The kitten is thought to be one or two months of age. It tested positive for a raccoon variant of rabies, which the department says is not usually found west of the Appalachian mountain range.

If you find any domestic or wild animals acting strangely, you’re asked to call the Nebraska Humane Society at (402) 444-7800, Ext. 1. They also ask to ensure your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations.

