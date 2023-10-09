Festival introduces fourth grade students to Nebraska’s largest industry

WAHOO, Neb. (KOLN) - As soon as their feet touched the gravel, fourth grade students excitedly ran off school buses toward the Gayle Hattan Pavilion. Nearly 630 students from 14 different classes came to the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo, Nebraska for the Ag Literacy Festival.

The one-day field trips lasted from Oct. 3-6 during which students learned about the importance of agriculture in Nebraska.

“We keep coming back every year because the kids- even though we’re from a rural community- they’re farther and farther removed and know less and less about what agriculture is and how important it is,” said Rita Kavan, a fourth grade teacher from St. Wenceslaus Catholic School.

The sessions included lessons on beef, ag careers, ag technology, poultry, dairy, corn and soybeans, swine, water and “on the farm.” Fourth grade students pet cattle, test chlorophyll levels on corn stalks and create their own mini-Ogallala Aquifer.

“I lead the ‘on the farm’ session, and we try to do one activity that’s more hands-on, more getting their wiggles out, so they can spend the rest of the day listening,” said Jenna Hanson, a Nebraska Extension 4-H assistant. “So we did a relay race with corn and tried to get bushels of corn. Then we measured it at the end to see how many bushels they collected.”

The Ag Awareness Coalition has tried to make young people more aware of agriculture with festivals like this one. The Ag Literacy Festival in Wahoo has been around for 20 years. Jody Carhart, a fourth grade teacher at Ackerman Elementary School, has brought her classes for 14 years.

“It fits perfectly in our Nebraska history curriculum,” Carhart said. “I love the different things that they add each year that we get to do. I mean a lot more of the movement. Hands-on. It’s wonderful for the kids to get to see real life as opposed to pictures in a textbook.”

By the end of the day, students were already considering careers in agriculture.

“Teaching about science and agriculture is something I probably will be interested in,” said Tanya Nair, a fourth grade student. “I think farming is something that not a lot of kids think about, but it’s where our food comes from, so it’s important to know about.”

The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Extension in Saunders, Lancaster and Douglas/Sarpy Counties, Agriculture in the Classroom, Douglas County Farm Bureau, Midwest Dairy Association, Nebraska AgRelations Council, Nebraska Agri Business Club, Nebraska Beef Council, Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board, Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Soybean Board, Omaha Agribusiness Club, and Papillion Grange No. 401.

