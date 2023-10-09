Grand Island Police seek suspect in 200-gallon diesel theft

It happened on October 2 at the Valero Snack Shack in Grand Island.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the owner or driver of a white truck believed to be involved in a gas theft.

Police said 200 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the Valero Snack Shack on Oct. 2 around 5:45 a.m.

Captain Dean Elliott said the suspect knew how to manually override the payment system from inside of the machine in order to use the pump without paying.

If you have any information regarding this theft, please call Grand Island Police at 308-385-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822. The reference number is L23100509.

