Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Tribes around Lincoln join Gourd Dance at social powwow.
Tribes around Lincoln join Gourd Dance at social powwow.(10/11)
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A building typically filled with students studying was filled with music and dancing for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. People gathered for a social powwow hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln organization UNITE on Monday.

The day kicked off with a traditional gourd dance where men and young boys from different tribes joined in.

Women and young girls danced in place while musicians sang customary songs.

Many of the children who attended wore tribal garments. It was a symbol of history being passed down to the next generation.

UNITE said they joined with other local initiatives like The Intertribal Medicine Collective, The Indian Center, The Native Initiative, and Trauma Warriors. They said it took months of planning to put a spotlight on indigenous people in the community, instead of Columbus Day which is also being recognized.

UNITE’s vice president, Kayden Ramirez said the day is about making indigenous presence known.

“It’s more about celebrating our past and even our future,” Ramirez explained, “and saying that we’re still here.”

“It’s not just for Native Americans, it’s for all indigenous people throughout the world essentially affected by colonization,” said UNITE President Carlee Rigatuso.

