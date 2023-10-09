Kickoff time for Nebraska-Northwestern game set

Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television...
Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference has announced that the Nebraska Football team’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.

Both Nebraska and Northwestern are off this week and will each bring a 3-3 record into the game at Memorial Stadium.

Oct. 21 will be a big day for Nebraska fans. The #2 Nebraska Volleyball team will host #1 Wisconsin in Lincoln at 7 p.m. and that match can be watched on BTN.

Below is the full list of Big Ten Conference football game times and kickoff information for Oct. 21.

Saturday, Oct. 21

12pm ET/11am CT

Penn State at Ohio State – FOX

Rutgers at Indiana – Big Ten Network (time previously announced)

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Northwestern at Nebraska – Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Illinois – Network TBD following games played on 10/14 (time previously listed as 12pm or 3:30/4pm ET)

Minnesota at Iowa – Network TBD following games played on 10/14

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan at Michigan State – NBC

