Krause named B1G Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday by the conference office.

Krause sparked the Huskers to a 3-1 win at Michigan State and a 3-0 sweep at Michigan with 3.43 kills per set on a .458 hitting percentage. She also added a team-high four service aces. Krause had a season-high 15 kills and just one error on 27 swings for a .519 hitting percentage in Saturday’s win at Michigan. The Papillion, Neb., natve also had two aces and five digs. On Friday night, Krause posted nine kills with four digs and two aces while hitting .381. For the weekend, Krause totaled 24 kills and just two hitting errors on 48 swings.

