Krause named B1G Player of the Week

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball in 2023.
Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball in 2023.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday by the conference office.

Krause sparked the Huskers to a 3-1 win at Michigan State and a 3-0 sweep at Michigan with 3.43 kills per set on a .458 hitting percentage. She also added a team-high four service aces. Krause had a season-high 15 kills and just one error on 27 swings for a .519 hitting percentage in Saturday’s win at Michigan. The Papillion, Neb., natve also had two aces and five digs. On Friday night, Krause posted nine kills with four digs and two aces while hitting .381. For the weekend, Krause totaled 24 kills and just two hitting errors on 48 swings.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television...
Kickoff time for Nebraska-Northwestern game set
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Desperate people dig out dead and injured from Afghanistan earthquakes that killed at least 2,000
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Occupants of a southeast Nebraska home escaped an early Saturday morning house fire.
Family escapes home fire in south Beatrice, early Saturday

Latest News

Nebraska’s Oct. 21 home game against Northwestern will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television...
Kickoff time for Nebraska-Northwestern game set
Csenge Bácskay, a sophomore from Budapest, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as an...
Nebraska gymnast Bácskay qualifies for Olympics
Bluejays lose to Huskers 12-4.
Nebraska vs. Creighton Exhibition Softball
Csenge Bácskay
Nebraska gymnast Bácskay qualifies for Paris Olympics