Lincoln man accused of stealing Council Bluffs ambulance also faces escape charge

Several Omaha Police officers followed the ambulance through the city Saturday.
6 News has learned the Lincoln man accused of stealing a Council Bluffs ambulance over the weekend is also a prison escapee.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 On Your Side investigation uncovered the man accused of stealing a Council Bluffs ambulance over the weekend had been sought by authorities for weeks.

Austin Risor, 29, of Lincoln, remains at Douglas County Corrections on a $100,000 bond. He’d been on the run for nearly a month after escaping from a low-level correctional facility near Eppley Airfield.

Austin Risor, 29
Austin Risor, 29(Omaha Police Department)

Risor has been in and out of the Nebraska State Penitentiary for the last decade on charges ranging from theft and assault to drug infractions. He’s been sent to county corrections twice now -- where he sleeps at night and works during the day, the state’s way of trying to prepare him for his imminent freedom.

And twice -- he just left. In legal terms, it’s escape.

The incident Saturday morning marked three weeks since his alleged escape in Omaha. Investigators say Risor stole a Council Bluffs ambulance outside the emergency room at Mercy Hospital. Officers tracked him on the road and in the air. At times, Risor drove the wrong way down a one-way working his way across to Omaha.

Council Bluffs crisis negotiators used the fire radio channel to communicate and try to convince him to stop and give up. Risor, based on what he said back on the radio, wanted none of that.

“Leave me the [expletive] alone. I don’t know what the [expletive] is going on, but you better [expletive] stop.”

After taking the ambulance from Council Bluffs and through Omaha, traveling over 21 miles, the rescue squad hit stopsticks -- a flat tire forced him to stop at 138th and Military.

The joy ride -- whatever you want to term it -- ended after over two hours of avoiding arrest.

With Monday’s holiday, it’s unclear whether Risor will face a judge on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. Either way, he has charges to answer to in both Nebraska and Iowa.

