Lincoln Northwest High School holds dedication ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday afternoon, Lincoln Northwest held its official dedication ceremony.

The celebration marked a day that several students, staff and parents have been waiting for.

It’s been little over a year since the high school opened its doors to ninth through 11th grade students. This year, the school welcomed its first senior class.

While the school may still be young, its legacy is already being written.

“It’s a great honor to be invited here to be a part of something you’ll ever only do once in school history,” said Jeremiah Smith, a Northwest senior.

It was sentiments like that which rang out through the auditorium as those with connections to the school came out to celebrate the official dedication.

For the 2022-2023 school year, Northwest had 510 students. Now there are 925 students across all four grade levels.

Jeremiah and his sister were one of the original students that attended the first year of classes and will soon also be some of the first to graduate from the school.

“There’s a lot of pressure as the first one ever and you’re gonna be what they look back on,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about the senior class we have. I think for only have two year; we left a pretty good impression.”

While only spending two years at the school, staff said the dedication and proactiveness of Northwest’s first senior class have solidified their legacy.

“The power of voice, the power of voice our students are so vocal and they’re advocates for themselves and as we continue this journey at Northwest High School our students are definitely leading the way,” said Cedric Cooper, Northwest Principal.

Both LPS’s superintendent and the president of the Board of Education spoke at Sunday’s Ceremony, congratulating the students and staff on paving the way to a legacy that they are all proud of.

