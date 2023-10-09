Man accused of stalking woman on morning run in southwest Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is in jail after he was accused of stalking a woman who was out for a run Friday morning in southwest Lancaster County.

The 37-year-old woman told deputies she first noticed a man in a black sedan driving slowly and following her as she ran near SW 56th Street and W Denton Road. She asked if he needed help because people tend to get lost in the area, but the man did not respond so she continued running and he left.

The woman said a short time later, she noticed the man following her again so she ran to a nearby house pretending it was hers and the man left the area.

When she saw the car a third time, she called 911 and ran into the woods.

Responding deputies located a black Toyota Camry that matched the vehicle description and conducted a traffic stop near Southwest 56th Street and West Old Cheney Road. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Son Prack, told deputies he was looking for Pioneers Park because he was low on gas.

LSO said Prack was ordered to get out of the car after deputies saw a possible weapon inside but he attempted to drive off.

Prack stopped again a short time later and was arrested and lodged in the Adult Detention Facility for stalking, obstructing a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and disturbing the peace.

LSO said no weapons were found in Prack’s car.

