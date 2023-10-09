Man steals $10,000+ worth of jewelry in robbery at Gateway Mall

Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the man responsible for stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Gateway Mall Friday.

Officers were called to Zales around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

A Zales employee told officers that a man went into the store and demanded an employee open one of the display cases. When the employee refused, the man reportedly used a hammer to break one of the glass display cases.

Lincoln Police said the suspect stole 11 pieces of jewelry including eight diamond bracelets before pushing the employee to the ground and leaving the store.

The value of the jewelry stolen is estimated at $10,739 and the damage to the display is estimated at $3,000.

Lincoln Police said the male suspect is about 6′, 150 pounds, wearing a black face covering, gray hoodie, blue jeans, and tan and white shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

