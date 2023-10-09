Monday Forecast: Cool & quiet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure takes over the 1011 region for the start of the week, resulting in quiet & overall pleasant conditions before a disturbance switches things up mid-week.

Sunday’s cold front will result in cool temperatures for the start of the week. Monday morning will be on the seasonally cool side with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost will be possible, mainly in northern areas. High temperatures will be cool and mainly in the 60s with a few low 70s possible. It’ll be mostly sunny with a light breeze between 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it will be a pleasant day.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be mostly clear with calm to light winds. Lows will fall to the lower 30s to lower 40s and once again, patchy frost will be possible in the morning.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be our last day of quiet and pleasant weather for the remainder of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds filtering into southern areas, as a warm front will be just to our south in Kansas. Winds will be primarily from the southeast between 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will warm up to the seasonal upper 60s to upper 70s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Changes come our way when a low-pressure system builds just to our south Tuesday night and continues to track across the 1011 region through Friday. Rain, storms, breezy to windy conditions are expected for the second half of the work week. We will quiet down come next week but remain cool with highs mainly in the 50s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

