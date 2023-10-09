Pleasant fall weather expected for Tuesday but wet and windy conditions looming

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More pleasant fall weather is anticipated as we head into the day on Tuesday. You’ll want to enjoy it as the weather will take quite a turn as we head into the second half of the week.

After seeing plenty of sunshine to start the week on Monday, more of the same is expected into the day on Tuesday. With an area of high pressure still firmly in place, look for skies to stay sunny to mostly sunny through the day. A few clouds will begin to move into western parts of the state by late Tuesday night as our next weather system begins to enter the region.

Low temperatures tonight will on the cool side, with temperatures falling into mid 30s to low 40s for most of 10/11 Country. A Frost Advisory is in place across northeastern Nebraska through 9 AM on Tuesday as temperatures will dip into the middle 30s by early Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, high pressure will slide to the east of the area, turning winds to the south. The southerly breeze will help boost temperatures into the middle and even upper 70s across the state. For Lincoln, look for a southerly breeze at 5 to 15 MPH through the day, with high’s in the afternoon reaching into the low to mid 70s.

The weather will start to take a turn as we head into the day on Wednesday and beyond as an upper-level trough and surface low pressure system swing through the Plains.

On Wednesday, ahead of a surging warm front, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across south central and southeastern Nebraska. The SPC has outlined these areas with a marginal risk for severe weather - meaning that isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with large hail and damaging winds would be the primary threats.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible again on Thursday as the surface low develops and tracks across the Nebraska-Kansas border. With the surface low in place, there will be ample twisting of the winds aloft for storms to tap into to produce severe storms, and potentially a tornado or two near the triple point. The SPC has outlined southeastern Nebraska in their “Day 4″ outlook for severe weather.

Areas of heavy rain will be a concern with this system as rain could be falling for a good chunk of the day on Thursday and Friday. Longer range models are advertising the potential for anywhere from 0.50″ to 3″ to 4″ of rain being possible across the coverage area through this time frame. One thing to watch closely in the coming days as we continue to iron out the details of the forecast, is the track of the surface low. Storms like these have a “dry slot” where cold, dry air is wrapped into the storm system, and this area is as the name suggests, the dry part of the storm system. As of Monday afternoon, longer range models still don’t agree on where this dry slot will be, so stay tuned to further forecast updates. Higher confidence exists that parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska will see heavy rain with this system as the surface low tracks across the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Past Friday and into the upcoming weekend, dry weather looks to return to the forecast, though it will be noticeably cooler as high temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50s.

