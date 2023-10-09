Omaha Jewish leaders on impact of the war in Israel

How you can help the Jewish community impacted by the fighting
Omaha Jewish faith leaders are seeking the community's help amid the war in Israel.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bob Goldberg, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Omaha, received a voicemail from a close friend in Israel saying the country needs help.

“(My husband) is in reserve since Saturday. And I know that they have a lot of things that are missing. That they need equipment.”

There’s another video he received circulating within the community of a mother pleading for help.

“I’m begging you..all mothers of all places in the world, help me find my sons and return them home,” she said.

One young woman from Israel at the Jewish Federation of Omaha headquarters was intently watching the news on her laptop, consuming images of violence and war. She said she was listening for the names of the dead to be released.

“We all know someone or are connected to someone whose loved one…their fate is undetermined,” said Rabbi Benjamin Sharff with Temple Israel in Omaha. “They’ve been kidnapped or we don’t know what has happened to them. So we’re all being very gentle and comforting in our words.”

Sharff has family and friends in Israel. He said he knows of people who may be called to fight.

According to Bloomberg, Israel has called 300,000 people from the reserves. Israeli citizens, including those who have dual citizenship, are in the reserve until their forties and sometimes beyond.

“They are honored to do it, but we are also very concerned for everyone who is being called up at this time,” said Sharff.

Goldberg said the Jewish community needs support. He said he worries for the days to come for anti-semitism to rise.

“We need to make sure that we’re clear, that terrorism and violence and the atrocities that we’ve seen committed against women, children, and the elderly is not acceptable. Period, full stop,” said Goldberg.

The number of those dead and injured from fighting is now in the thousands.

“Our community is hurting and scared,” said Wendy Goldberg with Tri-Faith Initiative. It’s a movement to bring together Jewish, Muslim, and Christian congregations. She hopes people don’t make judgments based on religion.

“The reaction could be to further antisemitism and islamophobia. In fact, this moment calls for us to hear each other’s narratives to understand there can be two truths, that we need to find alternatives to violence.”

As these Omaha community leaders work to provide faith and comfort, they say they’re prepared for it to get worse before it gets better.

“I think it’s fair to assume that there will be challenging and dark days ahead.”

The Jewish Federation of Omaha is collecting donations, which can be found on this website. Donations made through the Omaha community tab will be matched up to $100,000 through a matching gift.

