Portion of Rock Island Trail to close Tuesday

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Rock Island Trail between A Street and the Garfield Street bridge will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday.

Barricades will be in place and trail users are advised to use the sidewalks along Garfield, 28th, and A streets during the project. The trail will reopen on Friday.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails or contact Allison Speicher, Parks and Recreation, aspeicher@lincoln.ne.gov, 402-441-1652.

