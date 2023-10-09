Portion of Rock Island Trail to close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Rock Island Trail between A Street and the Garfield Street bridge will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday.

Barricades will be in place and trail users are advised to use the sidewalks along Garfield, 28th, and A streets during the project. The trail will reopen on Friday.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails or contact Allison Speicher, Parks and Recreation, aspeicher@lincoln.ne.gov, 402-441-1652.

