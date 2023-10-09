Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says

WALKER, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The principal of Walker High School released a statement Sunday apologizing to a student for taking away her school privileges after a video surfaced of her dancing at a private party at an off-site location following homecoming.

The video of Kaylee dancing was originally posted by a DJ promoting his business, WAFB reports.

In the statement, Principal Jason St. Pierre said he apologized to Kaylee Timonet and her family. St. Pierre also said he would reinstate Kaylee’s position on the Student Government Association and his scholarship endorsement for her.

“At Walker High, we strive to place our students first in every decision so they may be prepared for whatever career path they may aspire to take, and I believe my action will assist in doing that,” St. Pierre said in the statement.

Kaylee’s mom, Rachel Timonet, said the scholarship was due Oct. 3, and the apology message from the principal should have come sooner.

“It’s too little, too late. I even told him on the phone conversation when he made it to us at noon today asking us to come into the office and he mentioned reinstating the scholarship, I let him know that the scholarship deadline was done, and the damage that he’s done to her is done,” she said. “I also told him I gave them the opportunity when I came in there at 7 the next morning, to try and rectify the situation at that point.

“Now, with somebody holding his hand forcing him to do something, an apology being enforced it’s too late.”

St. Pierre said he met with district staff and is hopeful to rectify this situation for Kaylee to enjoy the remainder of her senior year.

“The SGA was created to give students a voice in their school and their community, to promote leadership qualities, and to represent their school with pride, enthusiasm, and respect. Our student government members are held to a high standard of student behavior. While I stand by that premise, I do believe that standard deserves the input of not just myself and top administrators, but also those student leaders. I hope to create a path moving forward where we can work together to create clear expectations for all,” he said in the statement.

Rachel Timonet said she is consulting with attorneys about the ordeal Monday.

“I never wanted anything to get to this point. I really tried as a parent, even though they did something to me, my daughter, without even having me there to defend her, but now to put words in my mouth and go about and do it like this, no,” she said.

Kaylee has just eight weeks left of her senior year before she graduates early.

On Monday, Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy confirmed that St. Pierre requested to take a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year, according to WAFB.

