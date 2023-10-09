Source. Eat Fit to permanently close

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Source. Eat Fit” announced Monday it’s permanently closing its doors Oct. 22.

The Source. Eat Fit location near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road was the last remaining franchise location in Lincoln for the healthy meal service company.

“Thank you for your business and loyalty over the years! It has been a pleasure serving this community, hearing your stories, and celebrating your accomplishments,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Be on the lookout for final sales over the next two weeks.”

According to the web site, Brooke Smith, former Husker Volleyball player, is the owner, operator and nutrition expert at Source. Eat Fit.

