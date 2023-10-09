Ten Thousand Villages celebrates 30 years of business at Lincoln Haymarket

Local organization celebrates 30 years of business at Lincoln Haymarket.(10/11)
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit shop with a global mission, and this weekend they’re celebrating a milestone in the Lincoln community. This weekend they’re celebrating three decades of business in the Haymarket.

“We have been in the Lincoln Haymarket for thirty years now, so we are very excited to be able to celebrate that this weekend,” said Jillian Christy, Store Manager.

Before the organization moved to the area, it was a movement and mission amongst six Lincoln friends with a passion for creating economic equity for artisans across the world.

“Our mission which is serving artisans across the world with opportunities to be able to earn fair living wages upfront for their handicraft goods,” Christy said.

They started their venture over 41 years ago in 1981. Christy said the founders invested in artwork and crafts and sold them at church sales and other community gatherings. She said though the name of the business has changed over the years, the mission has remained hte same.

“When we originally started, we were under the name Helping Hands Handicrafts, which many Lincolnites still remember us as,” Christy said.

On Friday, Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird signed a proclamation recognizing the shops 30 years in the Haymarket. Items around the store come from places across the world like India, parts of Africa and Latin American countries. All telling a different story.

“There’s something about everything being handcrafted,” said Emily Funkey, Assistant Store Manager. “The love that’s put into all the items, I think you can just feel the energy that those items bring into the store.”

Funkey, who has been with Ten Thousand Villages for three years, said shooing an item to bring home also means taking home history from cultures spanning the globe.

“you can learn about the people whose hands crafted these items, it just makes it such a unique experience,” Funkey said.

A store manager said they’re planning a nativity showcase where kids will learn the artisan stories behind featured artwork. A Ten Thousand Villages manager said it’s a great way for kids to practice public speaking as they talk about everything they learned while enjoying snacks and hot cocoa.

