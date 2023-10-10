After a nice start, the forecast turns more active into the end of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a stretch of some very nice weather to start the week, Mother Nature will turn the tables on us as we head over the coming days as a potent storm system is set to sweep through the region. Over the coming days, we’ll be able to fill in our weather “bingo cards” as we could see strong to severe storms, areas of heavy rain, gusty winds, much colder conditions, and some snow across the region.

The forecast for tonight though remains quiet as we head into the day on Wednesday. Look for a few more clouds into the overnight hours and perhaps an isolated shower or two as some upper level energy passes through the area. Any rainfall amounts should remain negligible. The forecast turns more active as we head into Wednesday evening as a combination of a strong upper level trough, a surface low pressure system, and a surging warm front will lead to isolated to scattered strong to severe storms across central and eastern sections of the state. Short range models, including the in-house GRAF and the HRRRX keep most of the thunderstorm activity north of the Lincoln area and holds off on storm initiation until later Wednesday evening.

A few isolated showers are possible through the overnight hours, with strong to severe storms becoming possible by later Wednesday evening. (KOLN)

The SPC has outlined central and eastern Nebraska with a marginal risk for severe weather - meaning isolated severe storms will be possible. With somewhat limited moisture, storms are expected to be a bit elevated, leading to large hail, gusty winds, and some areas of locally heavy rain as the primary threats.

Isolated severe storms possible in the late evening to the overnight. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and hail are the primary threats. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Wednesday look to stick in the 70s for most of the state, thanks in part to the surging warm front across the area. Temperatures will be warmest across southern Nebraska, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Areas north of the warm front will remain a bit cooler, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The forecast remains active as we head into the day on Thursday as a strong surface low continues to deepen and track across the area. Combine that with upper level energy moving overhead the region, and another round of severe storms will be possible across parts of eastern Nebraska. The SPC has outlined eastern and southeastern Nebraska with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather on Thursday - meaning isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible across the area. The primary threats would likely include large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain, but we’ll also need to watch for some isolated tornadoes due to the amount of twisting and turning of the winds in the atmosphere.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across the eastern half of the state for Thursday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

The best chance for thunderstorms will come as we head past 5 PM on Thursday evening as storms develop along a surging dry line. Ahead of that boundary, the strong surface low is expected to pull in higher moisture to the area, with dew points likely reaching into the 60s across eastern Nebraska. Thunderstorms would then push to the east-northeast through the region as they rotate around the surface low pressure system. All the meanwhile, areas across parts of northern and western Nebraska are expected to see scattered showers throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms. By late Thursday, enough cold air will get wrapped into the system that we could see a changeover from rain to snow across parts of the Panhandle, with snow lingering into Friday morning.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible into Thursday evening. Areas of snow - possibly heavy at times - will be possible in the far west. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures go, Thursday will be one of “those days” where we see a huge spread in temperatures. In the far west, look for highs to only reach into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, temperatures look to climb into mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The weather will continue to stay active as we head from Thursday into Friday as the low pressure system slowly exits the area. On the backend of the system, strong north and northwest winds will impact the region, with gusts up to 40 MPH or more and with temperatures tumbling into the low to mid 50s for highs. By the time it’s all said and done, rainfall amounts could be fairly significant across parts of the coverage area, particularly in the northern tier of the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, it looks like anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of moisture could impact the northern third of the state, with lesser amounts as you head further south. As mentioned in previous write-ups, the “dry-slot” of this system would be something to watch. Models have been trending that dry slot into parts of south central and southeastern Nebraska, where total precip amounts may range from just a few hundreds of an inch, to up to an inch. There’s still plenty of time for changes in the forecast, as a wobble 50 miles in any direction could have significant impacts in the placement of not only heavy rain, but severe storms as well. Please make sure to stay tuned for more forecast updates over the next 24 to 48 hours!

Areas of heavy precip are possible across parts of the coverage area over the next several days. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us cool and dry conditions for the upcoming weekend as temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs to stay a few degrees below normal to start the week next week as well, again with generally dry weather across the area.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.