Black Hill Energy to lower natural gas costs during October National Energy Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - October is National Energy Awareness Month, a time to be mindful of the energy we use and how it impacts our lives.

Black Hills Energy says customers can anticipate lower energy prices ahead of this year’s heating season, compared to last year. According to NYMEX prices, U.S. natural gas costs were four times lower in September compared to the same time last year. Natural gas prices were above $9 in September 2022, and they were $2.55 at the same time in 2023.

“Historic production and above-average storage have provided a stable market to power this winter’s heating and electric generation needs,” Quintin Gaddis, Black Hills Energy general manager of Nebraska operations. “As we celebrate National Energy Awareness Month this October, Black Hills Energy is educating its customers on how energy impacts their lives today while also looking ahead to colder weather.”

The lower natural gas prices customers benefit from are a result of record-high natural gas production which was 2.5% more than last year. National storage for natural gas was also 16% higher than the same time last year and 7% above the five-year average. Looking ahead, regional gas prices for this winter are tracking closely with NYMEX futures and are currently projected to be in the $3-$6 range.

“As we do throughout the year, we’re encouraging customers to use less energy through energy conservation and energy efficiency projects,” Gaddis said. “Tips range from easy and inexpensive – like lowering the thermostat by a couple of degrees and closing curtains to keep warm air inside – to more involved projects like insulating the attic or installing weather-stripping around doors and windows to keep out drafts.”

Additional energy efficiency tips include:

When you are home and awake, set the thermostat as low as is comfortable on cold days. A smart or programmable thermostat can make it easy to set back your temperature.

If you have a heat pump, maintain a moderate setting or use a programmable thermostat specially designed for use with heat pumps.

Run complete loads of laundry and dishes to avoid using more hot water and energy than necessary.

Skip the drying cycle on your dishwasher. Instead, prop the door open once dishes are washed and allow them to air dry.

Use weather stripping and caulking around doors and windows to seal any holes or gaps, reducing energy waste.

Turn down your hot water heater to 120 degrees and ensure the water heater is insulated properly. Water heaters are the second largest energy user in a house, accounting for about 18% of an energy bill.

