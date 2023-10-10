Center for People set to launch virtual reality training program

Center for People is set to incorporate world of virtual reality into trainings.(10/11)
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Learners at the Center for People will soon be immersed into a new world of training.

The Department of Economic Development awarded the center with a grant for workforce development.

With the help of the grant, the Center for People received three virtual reality sets. Learners like Adam Henn and Stephen Schaetzle will be thrown into career fields with hopes of landing better jobs and opportunities.

They say it will help prepare them for the occupations they want.

“I can take the tools I learned in the virtual world and I can physically apply it and do that thing I learned how to do before,” Adam explained.

The job training program lasts from six to nine months.

Program manager Andra Bartels said the program covers things like resume building, language development and even a Google certificate program; Collectively creating skills like project management and data analytics.

“We have programs for members of our community, as well as individuals who are justice impacted through our opening doors program,” Bartels said, “those individuals are currently or formerly incarcerated and returning to the workforce.”

Bartels calls the program an additional tool that will enable people to be more successful in the workforce.

“Our learners are very proud of the work that they put in again because much of the work is self-paced, when they receive a certificate, they are certainly getting our attention and saying hey look I just completed this session,” Bartels said.

