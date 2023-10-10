Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash near Firth between farm equipment and a train on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN) - The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, Benjamin Scholting, 65, of Louisville, Nebraska was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 110th and Apple Roads at 12 p.m. According to Nebraska State Patrol, an eastbound combine passed in front of a southbound train.

Around 3:30 p.m., a tow truck began working to remove the combine from the train tracks. Members of the Firth Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Northern Santa Fe were all on the scene.

NSP said multiple roads near the crash site will be closed while the cleanup and investigation continues.

One person is dead after a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday.

