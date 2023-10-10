Inmate death reported at Reception and Treatment Center

Victor Ozuna, 53.
Victor Ozuna, 53.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced an inmate died at the Reception and Treatment Center on Monday.

According to NDCS, 53-year-old Victor Ozuna died at the facility where he was incarcerated. NDCS said the cause of death has not yet been determined, but he was being treated for a medical condition.

Ozuna’s sentence began on Sept. 26, 2016. He was serving a 32 to 40 year sentence for first degree sexual assault out of Douglas County.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

