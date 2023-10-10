Mayor introduces plan to make Lincoln the ‘Quality-of-Life Capital of the country’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird laid out her ‘road map’ for the next four years during Tuesday morning’s State of the City Address delivered at the Leadership Lincoln event at the Graduate Hotel.

Mayor Gaylor Baird detailed 13 priorities that her administration will pursue with the community over the next four years to “grow the quality of life in Lincoln.”

“Lincoln stands at the dawn of a new golden era – one in which we are poised to become the Quality-of-Life Capital of the country,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Over the next four years, my administration will pursue 13 priority pillars in partnership with our community to make Lincoln the safest and healthiest Capital City in America, to grow the great life, and to create an even more dynamic downtown. Working together, we will create a quality of life that sets the golden standard.”

The 13 priority pillars are:

Safest and Healthiest Capital City in America

Co-Responder Program will grow LPD’s partnership with mental health professionals to provide enhanced co-response to mental health-related calls for service.

Youth Substance Use Prevention Project , a community collaboration led by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will support our youth’s mental health and reduce the risk of youth substance use through an integrated, evidence-based prevention program.

Permanent Supportive Housing Facility will be constructed, creating 24 apartments and offering wrap-around services to help functionally end chronic homelessness in Lincoln.

AARP Age-Friendly Community designation will enhance the health and well-being of our older residents.

Grow the Great Life

Street Investments of approximately $98 million over the next two fiscal years will construct or rehabilitate more than 80 lane miles.

Affordable Housing projects will create or rehabilitate 2,000 high-quality, affordable units over the next four years.

Water 2.0 will develop the route to the Missouri River, purchase pipes and property, and expand our current water system capacity to lay the groundwork for our city’s second water source.

Multimodal Transit Center will be constructed to connect people more efficiently to jobs and classrooms, enhance the bus driver and rider experience, and advance goals of our Climate Action Plan. Design of the Center is currently underway.

Landfill Biogas Facility will capture, treat, and transform methane gas emitted by our Bluff Road landfill into a renewable and marketable energy source.

Workforce Development grant will credential over 40 community members with commercial driver’s licenses to fill high-paying jobs in a high-demand field.

Dynamic Downtown

Downtown Corridors Cultivation Project will build streetscape enhancements to improve attractiveness, safety, connectivity, and vibrancy of downtown’s three principal corridors.

Downtown Music District will capitalize on Lincoln’s robust live music scene by creating a multi-use band practice space, specialty lighting and music experiences, and infrastructure improvements for an exciting district that amps up tourism and good times.

South Haymarket Park will become Lincoln’s destination downtown park, including a dog run, interactive water feature, inclusive playground, and in-ground skate park that will improve the quality of life for all who live, work, and play in our community.

“My administration will pursue these priority pillars in partnership with our community to create Lincoln’s new golden era. We likewise will remain dedicated to delivering the fundamental city services that make Lincoln a great place to live, work, and play. We will continue to bring to life our vision of leading Lincoln toward a more successful, secure, and shared future,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

