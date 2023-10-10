Nebraska state senator given award for courage, leadership

At the ceremony, a Native American and member of the state legislature was honored for impact across Nebraska.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 12, 1879, Chief Standing Bear, arm outstretched, declared “I am a man,” in front of a federal judge and changed history forever.

That history has weighed heavily on Tom Brewer, the first Native American Nebraska state senator. It’s shaped what legislation he’s fought for.

“Native Americans haven’t had a champion in the Legislature, so when I first came in, I knew it had to be something I focused on,” said Sen. Brewer.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe member became the second person to receive the prestigious, national Chief Standing Bear Prize for Courage. The only other person to receive the award so far is Wes Studi, the first Native American to win an Oscar. The prize aims to continue Standing Bear’s legacy of leadership.

“As native people, we’re always thinking what our actions today, how they’re going to impact our descendants seven generations from now,” said Katie Brossy, the resident of the Chief Standing Bear Project.

Brewer grew up poor on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He joined the Army, and his service took him from the jagged mountains of Afghanistan to grim hospital rooms. He earned two Purple Hearts but said the Chief Standing Bear prize stands above that.

“It probably will be the largest honor I receive in my lifetime in terms of the value that I put on it,” Sen. Brewer said.

Brewer said one of the highlights of his career was helping to stop the flow of alcohol out of White Clay onto the Pine Ridge Reservation in 2017.

