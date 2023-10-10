Pumpkin patch in Norfolk is a labor of love for family of seven

Ryan and Mashaela Wolken bought Poppy's Pumpkin Patch in 2017, and together, they're managing a business while raising five children.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - Ryan and Mashaela Wolken bought Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch in 2017, and together, they’re managing a business while raising a family of seven. Their 15-year-old and 13-year-old daughters work on the landscaping and pick pumpkins. The second oldest also paints faces with the 10-year-old son, and the six-year-old twin girls help load smaller pumpkins and plant flowers.

“It has definitely been a whirlwind,” laughed Mashaela. “We love chaos. With five kids, we’re used to chaos all the time, but this was an added benefit that we love having them out here.”

Ryan and Mashaela went to Battle Creek Public School growing up, and they started dating at ages 15 and 17. Now, they’ve been married for 17 years with five children.

“It’s kind of fun to do a business like this with your spouse, but also your best friend,” Mashaela said.

Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch was started by the Hintz family in 1999. Before buying it, Mashaela was a nurse, and Ryan worked for NuCor. The high school sweethearts officially made the pumpkin patch their family’s main source of income this year. For them, it’s a way to spend more time together.

“We kind of wanted a family-run business, something that we could do with our five kids,” Mashaela said. “This was just an added benefit that we just love having them out here. Kind of teaches you about work and about sacrifices that you have to make, but they truly enjoy it.”

They offer attractions like a jumping pillow, a corn maze, a sports barn, a bicycle track, duck races and a petting zoo. Outside of regular hours, they host a couple Adult Nights where alcohol is served. In May, they open up the pumpkin patch, so people can visit the animals being born in the petting zoo,

“We have a lot of baby animals born in the spring, and we knew our customers would love that,” Mashaela said. “So they can come out here and hold a baby goat or a lamb or chicks and ducks.”

Within five years, Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch has grown from two acres of pumpkins to eight acres. Ryan uses his agricultural background to grow big white and orange pumpkins, but also specialty pumpkins like Blue Bells, Cinderella’s, Porcelain Dolls and Mellow Yellows.

Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch opened Sept. 9 and closes on Oct. 29. Their hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.

