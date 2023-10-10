Two people arrested following pursuit in northeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people following a pursuit in northeast Nebraska on Friday.

At 5 p.m., NSP received a report of a stolen Jeep Wrangler traveling on Highway 81 south of Norfolk.

Troopers found the Jeep at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 91 and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to yield, ran a stop sign, and accelerated onto Highway 81, according to NSP. A trooper then initiated a pursuit.

The driver proceeded into Humphrey and continued on residential streets before returning to Highway 81. NSP said the trooper discontinued the pursuit after the Jeep slowed down and a female passenger jumped from the moving vehicle. The passenger, Kiesha Lemburg, 31, of Lincoln, was taken into custody.

The driver, Delvin Jones, 24, of Grand Island, was later found on foot by Platte County Sheriff’s Deputies and taken into custody.

Jones was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, multiple outstanding warrants, and several other charges.

Lemburg was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property $5,000+ and criminal mischief. Both were lodged in Platte County Jail.

