Woman wanted in Lancaster County caught after sheriff’s office receives tip

A woman wanted on a warrant in Lancaster County was arrested Monday after she was spotted in west Lincoln.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
April Mae Holmes, 39, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at an apartment complex near NW 22nd and W O Streets.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said someone recognized Holmes from the 10 most wanted list on Lancaster Lookout and contacted marshals.

Houchin said Holmes had been wanted since Oct. 2021 after she failed to comply with the terms of her post release.

Holmes was found guilty in Aug. 2020 for using an explosive device to damage property after she was caught throwing an explosive device through the window of a Lincoln home with a person inside back in Dec. 2019.

The resident of the home did not sustain any direct injuries from the blast that broke out multiple windows and caused nearly $2,500 in damage.

