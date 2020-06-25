Allergy, Asthma and Immunology

Welcome to Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, a team of Board Certified Allergists providing high quality patient care, and education for over 35 years.

Consultative and specialized services are provided in the following areas:

• Adult and Pediatric allergies and asthma

• Food and skin allergies

• Severe eczema and hives

• Allergies to stinging and biting insects

• Allergies to drugs and medications

• Chronic infections, recurrent sinus and lung infections

• Disorders of the immune system

• Fiber optic examination of the nasopharynx

• Office infusion of intravenous immunoglobulin

• Eosinophillic Esophagitis

• Recurring Warts

Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, P.C. FAQ

What is an Allergist - Immunologist?

An allergist/immunologist is a physician with initial training in either internal medicine or pediatrics (3 or more years) followed by further training in allergic and immunologic diseases (an additional 2 or more years). It is very important that an allergist/immunologist be board-certified since it means that your physician has passed rigorous examinations to practice the sub-specialty. Before being able to take the Allergy and Immunology Board Examination, your physician must first pass the board examination in Internal Medicine or Pediatrics. All doctors in our group are certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology.

What Causes Asthma?

No one knows why some people get asthma and others do not, but, hereditary factors do play a role. People with asthma usually have "triggers" which make them wheeze. Common triggers of asthma include inhalant allergy (pollens, mold spores, animal danders, dust), food allergy, "colds", or respiratory infections, exercise, irritants such as tobacco smoke; sudden temperature or barometric pressure changes, fatigue, stress and nervous tension. It is very important for people with asthma to know what their triggers are because this can help them control their disease.

What causes hives?

The bad news is -- it may be impossible to find the cause. The good news is -- hives usually go away very quickly and your doctor can almost always control them with medications. There are many things that can cause histamine to be released. Contact with allergens, certain drugs, viruses, or other disease, cold, heat, and vibrations have all been known to cause hives. Allergies are not the most common cause of hives, but when allergies are the cause, it is usually due to food allergies. When drugs are the cause, it is often drugs that you do not suspect. Be sure to tell your doctor about all drugs that you have taken, including "over-the-counter" medications. Aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Ibuprofen and others are common causes of hives. Many people do not know that Aspirin is found in such medications as Contact and Alka Seltzer.

Are Allergy Injections Right For Me?

Allergy injections are indicated for those people who have significant allergic conditions correlating with positive allergy tests. They are also indicated for those individuals with severe reactions to stinging insects. Generally, these are patients who cannot avoid their allergens, are poorly controlled with or intolerant to medications, have chronic infections or co-existing asthma, or simply have a desire to reduce the need for long-term medications.

What kind of payment is required for treatment and office visits at Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology, P.C.?

The office asks that copayments be made at the time of service. Statement will be printed on the 1st of each month. If clearing the balance within 90 days is not possible, please contact our office. We will arrange a payment schedule with you. We also accept MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover for your convenience. If we participate with your insurance carrier, our office will submit the charges. In most cases, your insurance is a contact between you and the insurance company. If we do not participate with your insurance company, it will be your responsibility to submit the charges.