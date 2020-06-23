AseraCare Hospice

Phone: (855) 635-2219

AseraCare Nebraska is Nebraska's largest hospice provider, covering nearly 50,000 square miles in 67 counties. We believe hospice is about living. Our care not only focuses on the patient but on the family as well. At AseraCare we help make moments memorable.

What is hospice?

Hospice is not a place - its a medical and philosophical approach to care. Our hospice team provides medical, emotional, practical and spiritual support to individuals with terminal illnesses and their families.

When is it time for hospice?

There are a variety of factors t take into account when considering hospice. It might be time for hospice if the following apply to your loved one:

Frequent hospitalizations in the past 6 months; Repeat or multiple infections; Increased or uncontrollable pain; unplanned or continued weight loss; life expectancy of six months or less.

Where can hospice services be provided?

Hospice services can be provided at home or in an assisted living facility, nursing facility or acute hospital.

What does hospice cost?

Medicare Hospice benefit is the bes kept secret. Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance policies cover 100% of all levels of hospice care related to their terminal diagnosis.

Hospice cares for patients with any life-limiting illness. Among the illnesses our patients have had are cardiac and respiratory diseases, renal disease, and neurological illness including Alzheier’s disease, Lou Gehrig’s disease, AIDS, Cirrhosis, and others.